By Chris Jewers For Mailonline

Published: 21:43 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 23:31 EST, 3 November 2020

An armed man was arrested at a polling station after he was reported to have been intimidating voters at a polling station in North Carolina.

Police said he had been banned from the property earlier in the day before returning a couple of hours later.

The incident occurred at a polling site in Charlotte, North Carolina at around 10:34 a.m. local time.

The armed man, pictured, was arrested by police for trespassing after he was banned when people at a polling station reported him for intimidating voters

Police identified the man as 36-year-old Justin Dunn, who is said to have been leagally carrying an unconcealed fiream.

However, Police said he ‘continued to loiter in the PVA of the voting site’ after casting his vote.

Charlotte police recieved a call about Dunn possibly intimidating other voters at the polling station.

Justin Dunn, 36, was arrested at a polling station in North Carolina after reports that he was intimidating voters on Tuesday

Officers were quick to respond, arriving at the site at 10:41 a.m., at which point they said Dunn was asked to leave the property by an official presiding over the precinct.

The officers witnesses this, and Dunn voluntarily left without further problems.

He was also banned from returning to the location by the precinct official.

Dunn was seen near the polling station after he cast his vote, and was told by a polling state official to leave the property and not to return

At 12:40 p.m., Charlotte police recieved another call saying that Dunn had returned to the property.

Upon reurning to the location themselves, Officers placed Dunn under arrest and charged him with second degree tresspassing.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are ‘committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites.’

Non-election officials are allowed by law to oberserve polling statinos, but must have a certificat oermitting them to do so.

The practice controversial practice has been criticised by voting rights activits who argue that it can indimade voters – particular those from some demographics.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly encouraged his supporters to go to polling stations to observe voting in the run up to Tuesday’s election, raising concerns violence might break out in some locations.

By 21:30 p.m. local time, the presidential race in North Caronlina remained too close to call. With about 79% of the vote in, Joe Biden led Donald Trump by 2.5 points.