Armenians Protest Over Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Agreement

Popular anger exploded in Armenia over a peace agreement brokered by Moscow to end a war for control of Nagorno-Karabakh, as Armenians accused their government of having capitulated to Azerbaijan, ceding territory they regard as part of their ancestral homeland.

Despite reports of sporadic clashes, the three-way pact signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia appeared to have brought calm in the disputed province after six weeks of intense fighting. The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has caused an estimated 5,000…

