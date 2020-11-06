Our Reporter

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, said on Thursday that the Army is tackling security challenges in 33 states.

Ndume spoke in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, during a visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu on the sideline of the committee’s oversight function to the state.

“The Army has some programmes we want to look at, and at the same time interact with the governor and the army on how we can solve the insecurity challenges before they get out hand in the state,” he said.

The Borno South senator noted that of the four states in the Northwest, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states, only Kebbi is the least affected by the activities of bandits.

Ndume decried the worsening security situation in the North, saying: “We are dealing with the insurgency challenges in the Northeast and issues of banditry in the Northwest now and herdsmen – farmers’ clashes, tribal and religious clashes – in the Northcentral.

“From our findings, the Nigerian Army is engaged in 33 states across the country.”

He hailed Bagudu for taking proactive measures for peace and security across the state.

“I am impressed with the way you are handling the security situation in the state. We need you to collaborate with Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states on monitoring efforts, in addition to neighbouring countries, to address the likelihood of spillover of insecurity from those states,” he said.

Bagudu urged the committee to engage all stakeholders in adopting measures to contain insecurity in the country.

“For example, if you interact with some of those involved in banditry, they will tell you horror tales about how they were being dispossessed, how they don’t have water, and most of these issues are true.

“There is the need to encourage and emulate President Muhammadu Buhari’s example of directing that the people living in internally displaced persons’ (IDPs’) camps should be empowered by allowing them to go back into economic activities.

“I recall when President Buhari directed that N12 billion be given to IDPs in seven states of Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno and Plateau to enable them go back to their normal lives,” he said.