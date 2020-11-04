The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume has called for an improved budgetary allocation to the Nigerian Army.

He made this call on Wednesday during a visit by members of the committee to 8th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters Sokoto.

“If you check the budget, what they have this year is about N120billion which is grossly inadequate at the time of war,” he said.

“You can’t be in a state of war and you are budgeting less than one percent for the capital of the Nigerian Army.

“It is from that money they are supposed to go to their barracks, buy arms, repair their ammunitions. It doesn’t just add up.”

Ndume said the visit was a fact-finding mission to all the military operations in the northwest region relating to banditry and other criminal elements as well as to find out how the division is spending previous budgetary allocation.