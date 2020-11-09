Suspects

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigerian Army has handed over kidnap suspects as well as sea pirates and four others arrested by Sector 4 Land Component of Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, to the Nigeria Police.

Vanguard learned that the four-man gang led by Ita Oku Ndiyo(a.ka Commander Musty), 27 year graduate of Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, had other members including Bassey Effiom Okon ( Eteka Bulldog ) aged 27 and an ex-convict who was declared wanted by the state government.

Others include Ajom Daniel ( a.k.a Bad Drug and a teenager Moses Edem (a.k.a Palo ) and four others for robbery.

Speaking during the handing/taking over ceremony at Ebrutu Cantonment in Calabar on Monday, Commander Sector 4 Land Component OPDS, Col.Omubo Idoniboye –Obu stated that the arrest was done by the army to keep the state safe.

Col Omubo said, “Following the upsurge of kidnapping, sea piracy and robbery incidents in Calabar and environs, sector 4, OPDS collaborated with other security agencies with a view to checkmate the activities of criminals.

“Today’s occasion is yet another handing/taking over of some suspected kidnappers, sea pirates and armed robbery suspects.

“These suspects here before you were arrested during the series of operations conducted by the sector between October 10 and 16, this year.”

“Investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the state. The suspects have participated in several crimes within the state.

“I would like to state here that some of the suspects are ex-convicts while others have been on the wanted list of the state security agencies in the state .

“Among the suspected kidnappers and armed robbery suspects handed over to the police authority by the army includes, Ita Oku Ndiyo aged 27, who hails from creek town Odukpani LGA of Cross River State, 32 years old Atuo Kenneth Martins an indigene of Nsufang Etung LGA of the state.

“They also robbed one Mr. Jan and Mr. Bobby (Cameroonians) on October 9, and 20, in Ikom LGA of the state and dispossessed them the sum of N4million naira and 181,000 CFA France,” he said.

