Army releases list of 86 most wanted terrorists

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai and other top Army personnel

The Nigerian Army last night released a list of 86 persons wanted in connection with act of terrorism. Those on the list are alleged to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

Among those on the list are Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Imma, and Abu Dardda. The list was launched by Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, alongside Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Chabbal in Konduga local government area of Borno.

