The representative of the Nigerian Army at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Taiwo, has been lifted to the rank of major-general.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Nigeria Army, Navy and Airforce simultaneously promoted 421 officers to new ranks following a board meeting between the three arms of the military.

Brig. Gen Taiwo who is the commander of the army 81 division intelligence brigade, has been at the forefront, defending the military after reports emerged that unarmed peaceful protesters who gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate were shot at by soldiers on October 20, 2020, a piece of news that has generated controversy and tagged fake by the government.

The army had initially denied deploying soldiers to the protest ground but later said soldiers were sent there on the invitation of the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In one of his defence before the Panel, Brig. Gen. Taiwo argued that the soldiers did not have an intention to disperse the protesters but were on patrol to clear up the Lekki, Eti-Osa corridor.

Other brigadier generals promoted to the rank of major general alongside Taiwo include K.N. Garba, A. Barde, C.V. Eze, A.K. Ibrahim, C.B. Audu, K.I. Yusufu, O.O. Oluyole, B.R. Sinjen, O.O. Soyole, U.U. Bassey, J.O. Ochai, amongst others.

Like this: Like Loading...