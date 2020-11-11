Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Nigerian Army Wednesday called on allied security agencies to synergies with it in tackling banditry and related criminality in Katsina and the North West region

The Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Gbolahan Oyefesobi, made the call Wednesday afternoon when he paid an official visit to the Special Army Super Camp IV, Faskari, Katsina state.

Oyefesobi further argued that though the military-security agencies’ synergy has been in place, the same could be improved upon for better results would be achieved in the fight against insecurity.

He said “tackling banditry was not the responsibility of the military and paramilitary alone, also private individuals and non-governmental organizations have important roles to play.

“The responsibility of fighting banditry and related criminality is not the responsibility of the military and paramilitary agencies alone, but that of all, requiring all hands on deck.

“Private individuals, civil society organizations, as well as nongovernmental organizations also have roles to play; everyone has roles to play in addressing insecurity in the country.

“We are working in synergy with security agencies in joint meetings and assessments to see how to tackle insecurity within the shortest time.”

Oyefesobi also commended the wisdom behind setting up of the Faskari military outpost by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, saying the aim of its establishment has been greatly achieved.

He said “The Super Camp IV is a very viable and excellent concept, which has been a game-changer in the fight against insecurity in the northwest region’’.

“The concept has allowed the military to operate from a position of strength, and from what we have seen so far, the concept has achieved the desired result.”