By Chris Oji

The Nigerian Army would hold an Inter-Agency Training Workshop meant to formally flag-off the Exercise Crocodile Smile VI in Enugu.

This is contained in a statement issued Tuesday in Enugu by the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations 82 Division, Col. Aliyu Yusuf.

Yusuf said that the theme of the Inter-Agency security workshop is: “Inter-Agency Collaboration: Imperative for Joint Internal Security Operation’’.

“In line with Nigerian Army Training Directive 2020; 82 Division will be hosting a 2-day Inter-Agency Training Workshop to formally flag-off Exercise Crocodile Smile VI.

“The workshop will be held from Wednesday, Nov. 18 to Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Division headquarters’ auditorium.

“The training workshop is designed to further boost the existing cooperation among the various security agencies operating within 82 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR),’’ he said.

The army spokesman said that the theme and objective of the workshop would be achieved through carefully selected lectures and resource persons that would present security related topics throughout the workshop period.

He further explained that all security outfits and formations with the Division’s AOR as well as officers and men to participate in the exercise would attend the intensive security workshop.