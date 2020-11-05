World News

Arolde de Oliveira, Conservative Brazilian Senator, Dies at 83

By
0
arolde-de-oliveira,-conservative-brazilian-senator,-dies-at-83
Views: Visits 0

Senator Oliveira, who had the support of evangelicals, played down the coronavirus before succumbing to it.

Looking for Another Earth? Here Are 300 Million, Maybe

Previous article

How can we fix our flawed voting system? Join Farhad Manjoo to discuss.

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News