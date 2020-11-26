Leeds United’s Macedonian midfielder Ezgjan Alioski and Arsenal’s Scottish defender Kieran Tierney clash after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on November 22, 2020. (Photo by Michael Regan / POOL / AFP)

Arsenal and Leicester City have a chance to advance to the knockout stage of the Europa League today if they win their matches away from home.

The Europa League matches will be broadcast live in Nigeria on StarTimes football channels.

Arsenal is away at Norwegian club Molde, while Leicester City travels to Braga with both assured of advancing to the next round with a victory.

The Gunners beat Molde 4-1 on matchday three, while Leicester defeated Braga 4-0 at the beginning of the month.

A 1-0 defeat in Belgium against Antwerp on matchday two placed Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on six points in Group J, with Antwerp and Austrian club LASK also on six points. Victory at home against Ludogorets Razgrad will be a major step towards the knockout stage, but will not be enough to ensure Spurs a place in the next rounds.

“The subscribers can share the excitement live with their loved ones by linking their decoder’s smartcard number to StarTimes-ON mobile app on up to three mobile devices; this enables them to stream all the content on their mobile devices at no extra cost,” StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said yesterday.

