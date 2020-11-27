L-R: A guest at ART X Lagos 2019 with work by South African artist, Nelson Makamo; Wangechi Mutu in conversation with Tayo Ogunbiyi at ART X Talks 2019; Anjel (Boris Anje) — Yes We Can Breathe – 2020 – Acrylic and silk-screen print on canvas; courtesy Out of Africa Gallery

ART X Collective has announced that the fifth edition of ART X Lagos, West Africa’s premier international art fair, will now take place online from 2nd to 9th December 2020.

Themed ‘Present States, Shared Futures’ the fair will seek to proffer new ideas on how our global and national communities can move forward, assuredly, despite the challenges in our midst.

Tokini Peterside, Founder & CEO of ART X Collective, said:

“With the whirlwind of protests that have swept across Nigeria, the ongoing pandemic being experienced around the world, and the global reckoning with centuries of inequality and violence against black bodies, 2020 has been a year of awakening. We feel privileged to be able to present the fifth edition of ART X Lagos. We share a vision for Nigeria’s future in which everyone can realise their fullest potential, and remain committed to providing platforms for expression, upliftment and inspiration.”

For the first time, ART X Lagos will be anchored by an online exhibition of 200 artworks from leading galleries across Africa and the Diaspora, who are all united in their commitment to champion African creative expression. The presenting galleries are: Bloom Art Lagos (Nigeria), kó (Nigeria; formerly Arthouse-The Space), Nike Art Gallery (Nigeria), Ed Cross Fine Art (UK), Galerie MAM (Cameroon), Nubuke Foundation (Ghana), LouiSimone Guirandou Gallery (Ivory Coast), SMO Contemporary Art (Nigeria), Galerie Cécile Fakhoury (Ivory Coast) and OOA Gallery (Spain).

The artworks will be displayed on the soon to be relaunched website, ARTXLAGOS.COM, which has been designed as a dynamic digital platform to recreate the breadth and diversity of the fair virtually for a global audience.

ART X Lagos will also present a landmark project capturing the critical movement for change in Nigeria, New Nigeria Studios, which was birthed from the documentation of the recent protests in Nigeria. The exhibition will feature artists that were recipients of the fair’s support initiative for 100 photographers who worked at the frontlines.

ART X Talks will return with a series of poignant virtual conversations with panelists including Lemi Ghariokwu, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Yagazie Emezi, Lola Ogunnaike and more, while ART X Live! will present ‘Like Someone’s Watching’ – a performance film starring Nigeria’s fastest rising music and art talent Oxlade, Tomi Owo, Jesse Uranta and DJ Camron, speaking to their aspirations for liberation and self-determination in this present moment.

ART X Review, will present ‘The Wrap Up’, a conversation for young artists with acclaimed international artist, Njideka Akunyili-Crosby, speaking to the growth, place and potential of the artist in today’s world.

The program assembled for ART X Lagos’ fifth anniversary fair is an important part of its response to the challenges and opportunities presented by the events of 2020. All events are free and registration will open online shortly. Additional detailed information on programming will be announced in the coming days.