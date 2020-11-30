By Olalekan Okusan

Nigeria International Quadri Aruna at the weekend helped TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell (TTC)’ to their third win in the Table Tennis Bundesliga following a 3-1 win over TTC OE Bad Hombur..

Aruna who featured in two of the ITTF Restart Tournaments in China last week was in fine form in TTC’s third home win as the team climbed to ninth position in the 12-team German league.

German international Ruwen Filus started the day for TTC with a hard-fought 3-2 ((11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6) )win against Lev Katsman but his teammate Fan Bo Meng failed to extend the lead as he lost in three tight sets (9-11, 10-12, 7-11) to Romanian.

But hard-fighting Aruna gave TTC the bounce with a 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11- 9) against Maksim Grebnev.

Filus later won the energy-sapping fourth match 3: 2 (12-14, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5) against Sipos to hand TTC an overall 3-1 win.

“I am happy we returned with a win after over four weeks that I left the team due to the ITTF Restart tournament in China. I am really looking forward to our next home match,” an excited Aruna said.

The next game for the TTC is on Friday against TTC drawbridge Grenzau.