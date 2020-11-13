World News

Asia-Pacific Countries Push to Sign China-Backed Trade Megadeal

By
0
asia-pacific-countries-push-to-sign-china-backed-trade-megadeal
Views: Visits 2

China and 14 other Asia-Pacific nations seek to sign a trade deal this weekend that will knit their economies closer together—the second pact covering large swaths of the region whose signatories don’t include the U.S.

The U.S. originally intended to be part of the first—a group of Pacific Rim countries called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP—but quit after President Trump took office. The other 11 countries, including Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia, went ahead without the U.S. and signed a lower-impact version of…

British Serial Killer, Peter Sutcliffe, ‘The Yorkshire Ripper’ Dies

Previous article

Gov Obiano budgets N1bn for sports in 2021

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News