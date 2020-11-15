SINGAPORE—Fifteen countries including China signed a major trade deal on Sunday after years of tricky negotiations, posing an early challenge to President-elect Joe Biden as he formulates his administration’s trade policies.

The agreement, called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, creates a regional bloc that covers around a third of global economic output. It stretches across many of Asia-Pacific’s largest and most vibrant economies, which set aside geopolitical differences to boost trade and growth during the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from China, it includes Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and 10 Southeast Asian nations, from Indonesia and Vietnam to Thailand and Singapore.

“Encouraging free trade is even more important now that the global economy is in a slump and there are signs of countries turning inward,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during the RCEP meeting with other leaders, according to a Japanese government official.

The world’s largest economy, the U.S., isn’t a part of the deal. It was involved in the conception of a different bloc called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, that didn’t include Beijing and was aimed in part at countering China’s growing clout. But Washington, which shunned big multilateral trade pacts under the Trump administration, pulled out of that pact, a modified version of which was signed by the other 11 countries in the grouping.

The deal signed Sunday increases pressure on Mr. Biden to deepen U.S. trade engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. He warned last year that if America doesn’t write the rules of the road, China will, and said he would try to renegotiate the TPP, but hasn’t taken a firm position either way.