The All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate for Lagos State House of Assembly, Kosofe Constituency II, Olufemi Saheed has canvassed for synergy between the government and the electorate as the only way to make the citizens enjoy the dividend of democracy.

In a chat with The Guardian, Saheed, who asserted that the government’s focus on youth empowerment would go a long way to addressing youth restiveness, commended the Federal Government’s release of a social investment scheme in the sum of N75b for youth empowerment who are within the age range of 18 and 30, describing the move as a step in the right direction.

An economist, Saheed stated that if the country has a large number of commercially active youths, this would lead to an economic boost as well as a rise in GDP.

Saheed disclosed that as the pioneering Community Youth Secretary in Kosofe Constituency, he once influenced the organisation of free tutorials for the youth, which helped many of them to pick good professions.

He added that he also organised training and seminars in the community, as he believed that engaging the youth in these directions, would help the government to pursue a vibrant economic agenda and spend less on security.