World News

AstraZeneca and Oxford Say Vaccine Is Up to 90 Percent Effective

By
0
astrazeneca-and-oxford-say-vaccine-is-up-to-90-percent-effective
Views: Visits 9

In an early analysis, the drug maker zeroed in on a promising dosing plan for its vaccine.

Lady Elizabeth Anson, Party Planner to the Royals, Dies at 79

Previous article

Trump Contrives His Stab-in-the-Back Myth

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News