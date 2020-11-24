World News AstraZeneca and Oxford Say Vaccine Is Up to 90 Percent Effective By Rebecca Robbins and Benjamin Mueller 21 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 9 In an early analysis, the drug maker zeroed in on a promising dosing plan for its vaccine. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments