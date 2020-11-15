The lecturers of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), have accused the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, of underfunding the state owned institution.

The teachers under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said failure of the government to pay full salaries of workers may lead to collapse of the university.

The union made the position known after a congress that held on Sunday.

Speaking with journalists after the congress, ASUU chairperson in the school, Simon Ehiabhi, said the monthly subvention to the institution has been reduced to N148 million monthly from the N212.5 million it received in the 2015/2016 academic session.

According to him, the reduction will affect the capacity of the university to discharge its responsibilities, including prompt payment of salaries, and release of union and cooperative deductions.

Speaking further, ASUU accused the Academic Staff Cooperative Multipurpose Society (ASCMS) of owing over N100 million which are deductions from academic staff’s salaries and also said the union members are being owed over N12 million as members check-off dues.

“As a result of non-release of the check-off dues, it has become extremely difficult for the unions to carry out some statutory functions to members in particular and to the general public, while the ASCMS is also going through difficult challenges in promptly meeting the financial needs of its members.”

“Despite the fact that AAUA had been rated as the best state University in Nigeria on several occasions and also in the 2020 webometrics ranking due to the commitment and dedication of staff of the University to the goals of University education, it is heartrending and unfortunate that the same members of staff are being subjected to poverty and penury as a result of non-payment of staff salaries as and when due.”

“The once vibrant University campus is now full of staff with sad faces, wallowing in pains, sickness, deprivation, want, frustration and perhaps haplessness.”

“The Union urges the State Government, as a matter of urgency, to bail the university out of its present financial predicament, as a short term measure, in order for the University to pay outstanding salaries of July, August, September and October 2020 and also the 10 months outstanding Union and Cooperative deductions in order to avoid imminent crisis and industrial disharmony.”

“As a long-term measure, the budgetary allocation (subvention) to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko should be appreciably increased to be able to accommodate staff wage bills and other University activities.”

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, referred this reporter to the commissioner for education, Femi Agagu.

Mr Agagu did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.