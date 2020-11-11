University of Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan Chapter, Oyo State, yesterday, asked her members to boycott the 2020 convocation and foundation laying ceremonies of the university.

ASUU, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, stated that the position of the union is that holding convocation ceremonies would be a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.

The decision may not be unconnected with the ongoing strike embarked upon by the union over the inability of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

Akinwole said that ASUU was constrained to advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualisation of the said convocation and 72nd Foundation Day ceremonies.

The union said it had also communicated its position via a letter to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka.