Biodun Ogunyemi

Dr John Edor, the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar (UniCal) branch, has debunked rumours that the union has called off its eight months old strike.

Edor debunked the rumour in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday.

He was reacting to a statement on Twitter purportedly credited to the union, calling off the strike.

“As I talk to you now, ASUU does not have a Twitter account, so I wonder where that statement came from. As far as I am concerned, it is fake news, ” he said.

The chairman, however, said that a meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government on the lingering strike may hold on Friday.

The union has been on an indefinite strike since April 4 and has held meetings many times with the Federal Government to resolve the impasse without success.