The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Chapter, on Wednesday, organised prayer sessions for God’s intervention over the prolonged nationwide strike and the internal issues rocking the University.

It would be recalled that the ASUU strike has lingered for about eight months with meetings between the union and the Federal Government ending in deadlock.

It was gathered that both Christian and Muslim members of the union held prayer sessions at different venues within the University at the same time crying to God for intervention over the lingering strike.

Mr Mbave Garba, the former Vice Chairman of the union told Journalists at the end of the sessions that what was happening to public universities in the country was not ordinary, hence the need to turn to God.

“We have no other choice at this point than to turn to God for intervention because we have exhausted all other means to resolve the issues in vein.

“Apart from the nationwide strike action over IPPIS and other issues, we have serious internal matters with the management and with funding of the university.

“Our members have gone two months without salary and without any explanation for such action from the Taraba government and university management,” he said.

Garba prayed to God to touch the hearts of all the individuals and groups that are responsible for the amicable resolution of these issues so as to bring sanity into the system.

