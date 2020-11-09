The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday said the Nigerian Government is playing a game of deception and manipulation over its demands to end the ongoing strike.

“What we need is a commitment; there is nothing like transition and what we are saying, in essence, is that government should just go ahead and pay what government has withheld – the salaries of our members; people have not been paid for eight or nine months on account of not registering on IPPIS,” ASUU president Abiodun Ogunyemi said on ChannelsTV Sunrise Daily on Monday.

“Government should stop this arm-twisting and manipulation, going back to universities to ask them to go and enrol in (Integrated Personnel and Payroll System) IPPIS so that they will go and migrate to UTAS; people see it as a game of deception and we cannot trust them.”

ASUU has been at loggerheads with the federal government since it initiated a nationwide strike action on March 23rd over IPPIS as well as a disagreement pertaining to the revitalization of universities and earned academic allowances.

The dialogue had come to a stalemate after the federal government insisted that the payment of the withheld salaries and other entitlements of its members would only be effected through the IPPIS, a payroll software ASUU had rejected.

Ogunyemi, however, said the Nigerian government is playing a game of deception, saying it has failed to show commitment to their demands.

He noted the need for the government to show more commitment to the ongoing negotiations in order to ensure lecturers and students return to the classroom.

Ogunyemi had said ASUU members would continue to stay away from classes until all pending issues were resolved.

He said since Federal Government’s implementation of IPPIS, payment to ASUU members had been haphazard and inconsistent, as lecturers were owed salaries, ranging from three to eight months.

ASUU also accused the Federal Government of non-remittance of five months dues of the union to its purse. It said the Federal Government between February and June this year deducted check-off dues on its behalf and refused to them.

