Amid the ongoing 10-month old strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the federal government has commenced the process of registering a rival union.

According to The Nation, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige disclosed this when the leadership of Congress of University Academics (CONUA) led by its National Coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday November 19.

CONUA’s membership is drawn from university lecturers in disagreement with ASUU.

The Minister condemned the long strike by ASUU which he said has negatively affected the educational development of the country.

“CONUA members are not members of ASUU and we are not ready to be part of ASUU due to irreconcilable differences and modes of operation. Niyi said.

“ASUU no longer represent our interest and aspirations. CONUA fits to be described as a group of people who are independent academics and who have decided to come together to form a union committed to the advancement of education in Nigeria” he said.

Ngige commended the university lecturers for initiating the process to register the union.

He said;

“We are receiving you in audience formally today in this ministry. We have the right to receive associations of persons that are workers, whether we have registered them or not, just as you have the right to apply for registration which is the lawful thing to do.

“We have the right to receive and hold meetings with you. The journey to have you registered has just started.

“You have done the right thing by applying and this ministry has also done the right thing by processing your registration.

“The review of your application for registration is ongoing. I have put up a committee to look into that review. I will ask the committee to wind up its work.

“We are giving them four weeks from today to turn in their report to the ministry. Part of our job here is to register unions; it is also part of our job to make sure that unions that are not functional are helped.”

