The University of Ibadan (UI) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ordered its members to boycott the 72nd convocation and Foundation day ceremonies of the institution.

ASUU-UI Chairman, Ayo Akinwole, said in a statement on Tuesday that the action was in the spirit of the ongoing strike.

Akinwole said a copy of the letter to boycott the ceremonies had been sent to Prof Idowu Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He said the action was in line with a bulletin of the union forbidding members not to participate in any teaching, statutory meetings, examinations, and ceremonies of the institution during the ongoing strike.

“In line with the principles and practices of the union and in obedience to the National Executive Committee of ASUU directives of this matter, members of ASUU, University of Ibadan branch are advised not to be in attendance nor participate in the preparation or the actualisation of the said convocation and the 72nd-day ceremonies.

“A people united can never be defeated,” he said.

