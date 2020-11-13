Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki (right); signing the oath of office administered by the state Chief Judge, Esther Edigin (left) during the swearing-in ceremony in Benin City… yesterday

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, were sworn-in for a second term in office yesterday, with a pledge to deepen reforms and diversify the state economy to consolidate on the progress of his first term.

The inauguration, which held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was also represented by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Edobor Iyamu, governors of Sokoto, Delta and Bayelsa states, Aminu Tambuwal, Ifeanyi Okowa and Douye Diri.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Vice Chairman of PDP South-south, Dan Orbih; former aMinister of Works, Mike Onolememe; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly Marcus Onobun; Chief Judge of Edo State, Esther Edigin and state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, among others, also attended the event.

Obaseki said his victory in the September 19, 2020 governorship election was a testified to the “awesome power of God Almighty and the indomitable will and determination of the Edo people.

“Edo people spoke unequivocally through the ballot and have entrusted us with the task of steering our state for another four years. I am encouraged by the trust bestowed on us and grateful for the belief in my leadership and my capacity to continue piloting the affairs of the state.”

He said his re-election marked a restoration of hope in Nigeria’s democracy and across the globe in the face of unprecedented challenges that had beset the world.

“The world is currently going through unprecedented challenges, which is taking its toll on our collective wellbeing and demanding so much from the socio-economic and political structures that hold us together.

“We are battling COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than one million lives globally. It has shut down the economies of world superpowers, overwhelmed some of the best healthcare systems and redefined the way we work, live and relate as human beings.

Obaseki stressed that in the next four years, government policies, programmes and reforms would focus on growing the Social Sector by constantly improving education, healthcare system, as well as social security and safety nets.

He added that the state government would care for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the state, and rapidly develop critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure, which provide a framework to drive inclusive growth.

The governor also pledged to build the state economy and drive industrialisation, trade and investments to solidify its status as the choice investment destination in the country, pursue the clean and green Edo initiative and sustain the campaign to plant trees and restore forests.

Obaseki pointed out that he would also use his second term to pursue peace among Edo people and improve the general security to lives and property within the state by working closely with all religious, traditional and community stakeholders.

