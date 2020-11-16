The security situation in Benin, Edo state capital, seems to have worsened following an increase in cases of cult-related killings, kidnapping and armed robbery. No fewer than 30 people are said to have been killed in cult-related killings within the past week.

The killings, mostly linked to clashes between rival vikings and aye confraternities, have heightened the fears of the residents in different parts of Benin.

Violence had broken out during the #EndSARS protest in the state coupled with a jailbreak at two correctional centres in the state where about 1993 inmates were released by hoodlums. Some persons also lost their lives during the protests. Properties were vandalised and carted away while about eight police stations were razed and their armouries reportedly looted.

Owing to the chaos, the state government declared a 24-hour curfew on October 19 but it was later reviewed to 10pm till 6am on November 3.

Nightlife in the capital city has since grounded to a halt as incidents of kidnappings and armed robbery have escalated.

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in charge of the area command and two other senior police officers were also shot last Wednesday at Murtala Muhammed Way, close to Third East Circular road junction.

According to PremiumTimes, the state police have called for information from the public that will help recover arms and ammunition looted from police stations. Babatunde Kokumo, the state commissioner of police, said the attack on police facilities, burning of police stations and patrol vehicles during the #EndSARS protests have affected their operations.

“How do you expect, where 200o inmates escaped, for things to be normal? We were doing our best to arrest the criminals in Edo before the jailbreak and we are equally trying our best now to see that the escapees are re-arrested and brought to book.

“All these arms and ammunition were carted away under the eyes of some people, some people are having information about these and they are not giving us the information, let those who have such information give us so that we can go after them,” Kokumo said.

Like this: Like Loading...