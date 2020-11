The boat was reported to be carrying over 120 people, among them women and children. Photo: IOM.

At least 74 migrants died in a shipwreck on Thursday off the Libyan coast, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said.

“The boat was reported to be carrying over 120 people, among them women and children. Forty-seven survivors have been brought to shore by the coast guard and fishermen and 31 bodies have been retrieved while the search for victims continues,” the IOM said in a statement.

AFP