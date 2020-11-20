The Medical & Scientific Commission of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) under the auspices of the Olympic Solidarity began their 3 day Sports Medicine Seminar themed, “Building Blocks of Protection of Clean Athletes Health – Strategy to Actualize the Mandate of the International Olympic committee (IOC)”, yesterday at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The programme is tailored to highlight best practices obtainable in sports globally, in accordance with the IOC Medical Commission Guidelines and Medical Resources in the Protection of the Health and Integrity of Clean Athletes.

President, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, while addressing over one hundred and fifty coaches, athletes and sports medicines officials, who attended the first session of the workshop, enjoined the participants to take advantage of the learning opportunity in order to further update their wealth of knowledge.

The continuous support of the Olympic Solidarity has brought positive changes to the nation’s Sports Medicines Administration System,” Gumel said.

He also charged the sports administrators to gear up to a better adaptation of the Olympic Solidarity objectives.

The seminar, which had in attendance Dr. Akin Amao, Professor Tunde Makanju, NOC Secretary General, Mr. Banji Oladapo among others, will come to a close tomorrow.