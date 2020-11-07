A photo combination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

More congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for former Vice-President Joe Biden following his projected victory in the United States presidential election.

As Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and France among other countries and prominent leaders congratulate Biden for the feat recorded, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have also made their voices heard.

In a statement on Saturday, Atiku described Biden’s victory as well-deserved and anticipated the age-long collaboration between Nigerian and the U.S. in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for the people.

“Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language.

“Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an Independent Nigeria was July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John F. Kennedy,” he said.

The former vice president believes Nigeria and the world have much to learn from Biden’s victory, especially from his statement that he would not be a president for only those who voted for him.

He urged the U.S. president-elect to build on the relations between the two counties, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

According to Akitu, it is only by fair trade that Africa will fulfil its potential and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.

“In electing a man rich in experience, the great people of the United States of America have done the world a great service and I also look forward to your global leadership in the war on terror, and partnership with Nigeria to end the terror and poverty-related insecurities that we face,” he said.

Saraki also congratulated Biden and his running mate in the election, Kamala Harris, who is on course to be the first African-American Vice President and the first female to hold the position.

Read his tweet below: