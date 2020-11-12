Armed robbers on Thursday, November 11, attacked and robbed a bullion van around Blemco, between Ajah-Ado Road in Lagos State. Two persons including an Okada rider and one security officer were reportedly shot dead during the attack. Eyewitness account reveals that the tyres of the cash loaded Van were shot at, while the robbers carted away unspecified sum of money from the van. The Van was reportedly trailed from Badore to the point of attack. Sources say the robbery, which started around 2:30 pm on Thursday, lasted for about 20 minutes.

