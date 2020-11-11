Oziegbe Okoeki

LAGOS State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, to prosecute Mr. Ben Emmanuel.

The suspect allegedly attacked an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Ismaila Lukman, at Jakande junction, Lekki, on Sunday.

Temitope Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 1, raised the issue on Tuesday at plenary under matter of urgent public importance.

The lawmaker, who is the chairman, House Committee on Transportation, condemned the incessant attacks on LASTMA officials and others by the public.

He condemned attacks on LASTMA officials and called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, to sentisitise Lagosians on the need to protect LASTMA officials.

According to him, it has become the attitude of motorists to attack LASTMA officials.

Rotimi Olowo representing Shomolu 1 quoted Section (24c) of the constitution as amended, which says it shall be the duty of citizens to live in harmony with one another.

Deputy Majority Leader Noheem Adams, representing Eti Osa 1, said the motion was important, adding that LASTMA was established by former governor Bola Tinubu to direct and manage traffic.

The lawmaker also supported his colleague that the culprit be prosecuted.

Victor Akande (Ojo 1) said it was the duty of the state to protect lives and property, noting that it was time to look into the law and protect the officials.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said: “As we are quick to prosecute LASTMA officials who misbehave, we must be quicker to prosecute those found culpable of attacking LASTMA officials.”

Lukman was attacked on Sunday for advising Emmanuel to use the pedestrian bridge, after he was approached to stop traffic for pedestrians, as the traffic lights had been damaged by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.