The Federal Government has appointed Adeboye Mustapha Zubair as the acting rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo state.







A statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Oshiobugie, said Zubair, until his appointment, was the institution’s Deputy Rector in charge of Administration.







The statement added that the acting rector holds a bachelors’ degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ilorin and a masters’ degree in the same discipline at the Bayero University, Kano.







Zubair is a COREN registered Mechanical engineer; a corporate member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers and a member of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers.







He has occupied several positions in the institution, including, Head Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dean of the School of Engineering, and Director of the Centre for Research, Innovation, and Development (CRID).







Zubair has over 20 published articles and conference papers to his credit.

