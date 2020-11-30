The Certified Institute of Auctioneers, Nigeria (CIAN) has called for professionalism in the management of national assets and has also canvassed for transparency in the disposal of national and corporate assets through the engagement of professionals.

Registrar of the institute, Adeleke Hassan, made this known at the weekend during the induction of 32 new auctioneers who had been trained in line with the international best practices of the trade.

Hassan said as more Nigerians get trained in the art and act of auctioning, it would be of benefit to the country as citizens would be able to get their assets properly listed and sold transparently within a short period of time and generate enough revenue to reflate the economy.

“Auctioning as a business model requires skill, which is why the institute has been engaging in training and retraining of our members, which focuses on producing high-caliber auctioneers. CIAN started 10 years ago and the institute has produced over 1,000 certified auctioneers across the country.

“Also, the bill uniting all auction bodies in Nigeria was passed by the eighth National Assembly to ensure regulation, control and professionalism,” he said.

