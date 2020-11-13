Myanmar’s ruling party led by Aung San Suu Kyi has won enough seats in parliament to form the next government, giving it five more years to shape the country’s transition to democracy that turned rocky in its first term.

The election, which took place Sunday, was the second truly contested and democratic vote since the end of military rule in the Southeast Asian country. Full results for all races haven’t been announced as votes continue to be counted, but by Friday morning, Ms. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy had…