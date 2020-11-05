We all know how he feels! Lazy dog REALLY doesn’t want to wake up and his owner is forced to make the bed around him
- An Australian woman was forced to make her bed around her sleeping dog
- She pulled her blanket and sheets off the bed while pooch laid on the mattress
- She began to put the sheet back onto the bed and the dog still refused to budge
By Claudia Poposki For Daily Mail Australia
Published: | Updated:
A lazy dog refused to move from his napping spot as his owner set about making her bed in the morning.
The Australian woman is seen pulling her blanket and the red sheet off of her bed while the large animal lay on the mattress.
She began to put the sheet back onto the bed and the dog still refused to budge.
A lazy dog has refused to move from his napping spot as his owner set about making her bed in the morning
The woman lifted the pooch up slightly so she could move the sheet under his body.
She then got to work doing the same thing with her doona cover.
The dog still refused to move during the entire household chore.
The video was uploaded with the caption: ‘Nothing interrupts sleep time.’
Social media users pointed out comparisons between themselves and the stubborn pup.
‘So that is why my mum told me that I am like a dog,’ one person said.
Another said: ‘Now I know am a dog.’
The Australian woman is seen pulling her blanket and the red sheet off of her bed while the large animal laid on the mattress
Advertisement
Comments