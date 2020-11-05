World News

Austria, France to Push for Tougher Measures Against Islamists

By
0
austria,-france-to-push-for-tougher-measures-against-islamists
Views: Visits 5

VIENNA—Austria and France are planning a joint push for tougher European Union-wide measures to stamp out Islamist extremism on the continent after terrorist attacks in both countries in recent weeks, officials in Vienna and Paris said Thursday.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to hold a videoconference next week with senior EU officials to discuss steps ranging from better screening of asylum seekers to harsher penalties for citizens who have fought with extremist groups…

Why Has The Times Not Called Arizona?

Previous article

Again, Modupe Odele asks immigration to release her passport

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News