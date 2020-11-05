VIENNA—Austria and France are planning a joint push for tougher European Union-wide measures to stamp out Islamist extremism on the continent after terrorist attacks in both countries in recent weeks, officials in Vienna and Paris said Thursday.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to hold a videoconference next week with senior EU officials to discuss steps ranging from better screening of asylum seekers to harsher penalties for citizens who have fought with extremist groups…