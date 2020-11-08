World News

Authentic Gets ‘Emotional’ Breeders’ Cup Win for John Velazquez

By
0
authentic-gets-‘emotional’-breeders’-cup-win-for-john-velazquez
Views: Visits 0

Velazquez, a Hall of Famer, said getting to ride Authentic during this difficult year was “a gift from God.”

Top Republicans Are Silent on Biden Victory as Trump Refuses to Concede

Previous article

‘A New Day in America’: Biden Victory Prompts Spontaneous Celebrations

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News