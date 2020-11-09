To protect children from sexual abuse and to attend to those already abused, a non-governmental organisation, Smile and Shine Children’s Foundation will be unveiled on November 14.







The founder, Dr. Nimi Ekere, said the foundation was borne out of her desire to end child sexual abuse, having seen children become medically and psychologically traumatised, with some victims committing suicide.







Ekere, a consultant family physician, noted that the foundation would prevent child abuse and ensure that help comes for victims.







According to her, the foundation would ensure that victims of sexual abuse are reintegrated into the society to become healthy adults, whose future are not truncated by the horrific effects of abuse.







“I have seen parents lose the love of their children due to the fallouts of child sexual abuse (CSA); I have also seen people condemn victims or survivors rather than give them the help they deserve and condemn the perpetrators, who still walk on the streets like heroes,” Ekere lamented.







She disclosed that the launch, titled, “Combating the rising scourge of child sexual abuse would be attended by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Managing Director, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe; former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Adol-Peterside; and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo among others.







Four books written by Ekere on CSA, including Some Parts Are Special (for children aged between two and seven years); Setting Boundaries (for older children and pre-teens); Sparkles at Dawn (for teenagers and young adults); and Into The Light (for parents and guardians), would be launched at the event.