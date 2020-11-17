Kerosene

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price per litre paid by consumers for national household kerosene increased to N352.93 in October from N347.98 in September.

The bureau made this known in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (October 2020)’’ obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the bureau, the increase is by 1.42 per cent month-on-month and by 8.69 per cent year-on-year.

The report said that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba residents who bought the product at N437.50, Ebonyi at N423.81 and Benue N410.

It said that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa whose residents bought at N230.95, Rivers at N285.19 and Oyo at N310.

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 0.27 per cent month-on-month and by 1.91 per cent year-on-year to N1, 233 in October from N1, 229 in September.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Katsina N1, 369, Jigawa N1, 361 and Enugu N1, 359.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Delta N979, Osun N1,005 and Ogun N1,079.

The NBS said that in arriving at the statistics, fieldwork was carried out by its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.