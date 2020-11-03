By Chioma Obinna

In line with its vision of inspiring a healthier and happier world, Avila Naturalle Ltd, manufacturer of natural body care and food products is set to launch Avilan water and beverages.

The new division of the company which would commence operations in November 2020 following official commissioning in Ikotun/Igando area of Lagos State, focuses on production of premium quality table water, natural juices and other healthy drinks.

The Founder/Visioneer, Avila Naturalle Ltd., Mrs Temitope Mayegun, said the Division is part of the company’s strategic business direction that emphasizes productivity and expansion in line with its commitment to help Nigerians eat right and ultimately lead a healthier lifestyle.

Mayegun said the company adds value to Nigerians and people all over the world, through natural products that address diverse human needs ranging from body care, foods and drinks.

“As a company that is divinely inspired, Avila Naturalle is out to make a bold and positive impact in the lives of the people. Our brand philosophy is to right the wrong in our society by helping people to break free from the usage or consumption of products that have long term adverse effect on their health.

“We will be launching Avilan Table Water and Drinks as part of our commitment to ensure that Nigerians get the very best quality and natural products that are not only healthy and safe for consumption but also enhance their overall wellness.”

Avilan Water & Beverages products are manufactured under a conducive environment, in compliance with very stringent processes and procedures that conform to Good Manufacturing Practices with State-of-the-art equipment and machinery.

The factory would contribute significantly toward economic growth, employment generation increased local content as well as strategic brand and market positioning.

It would further strengthen the company’s position in the Nigerian FMCG sector and also place the company on the global reckoning.

