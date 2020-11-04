AVM Kinsley Lar (in white gloves) in a group photograph with wife and other senior Military personnel at the pulling-out parade.

By Evelyn Usman

AVM, Kingsley Lar has urged Nigerians to desist from speaking ill of Nigeria but to do all within their ability towards building a united and better country.

This admonition was given by the immediate past Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal, AVM, Kingsley Lar, who formally retired from the Nigerian Armed Forces, Wednesday, having completed the mandatory years.

Delivering his valedictory speech at the pulling-out parade, held at the NAFRC parade ground, Oshodi, Lagos, AVM Lar reminded all that if the country goes into chaos, everyone would be affected.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to add value to themselves and their environment, if they must see the Nigeria they desire.

Kingsley Lar said: “There are many who see nothing good about Nigeria and that is sad indeed.

“I hereby charge us to continue to love Nigeria and continue to speak good about this country. Stop complaining about what leaders are doing or not doing.

“Yes, things may not be as we want to see them. But what are we doing in our own small space to add value?

“Let us begin to do something from our own small corners so that together we can build a more united and greater Nigeria.

“We all have a stake in this country. If Nigeria goes into chaos, we will all be consumed by that chaos. So, we must do our part to ensure Nigeria continues to wax stronger and becomes greater.

“I can tell you boldly that but for Nigeria, I will not be standing here this morning. I have the privilege of going to school, from the primary level to the Nigerian Military school through the Nigeria Defence Academy at no cost.

“Nigeria has sustained me from that time until now.”

As a way forward towards having a country that meets her citizens’ expectations, AVM Lar advised Nigerians to start speaking good of the country.

He said: “Generally Nigerians talk down on their country and you know our words have power and if we keep pulling down our country, how will it be built up?

“You may not see what you expect now, but you must keep speaking about what you want to see. You can’t keep talking down on your country and expect it to go up; it is not possible.

“So, we must change our attitude and love our country because that is the only country we have,” he said.

He also appreciated the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for giving him the opportunity to serve.

