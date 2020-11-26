The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade has ordered Betta Edu, the commissioner of health, to oversee the treatment of Joseph Wayas, former senate president, in London, United Kingdom, The Cable is reporting.

The second republic senate president was said to have been battling undisclosed health challenges since 2013 and was flown to London for medical care.

In a statement on Wednesday, Christian Ita, Ayade’s spokesperson, said the governor directed the commissioner to ensure that Wayas is nursed back to health.

“Following information that former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas is ill in London, His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade has directed that the Cross River State Government takes over the management of his health immediately,” Ita said.

“Consequently, His Excellency has ordered the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, to visit the ailing statesman in London and oversee his treatment. The governor further directs the Commissioner to ensure that no expense is spared in the effort to nurse Dr. Wayas back to health.”

Wayas was first flown to India in 2013 for treatment o the orders of the then Cross Rivers State governor, Liyel Imoke before being taken to London. The diminutive politician was first diagnosed with diabetes and arthritis. His condition later worsened so bad that he could hardly move his limbs. Wayas was said to have suffered bouts of intense pains, often finding it difficult to do basic things as bathing or even walking

A beneficiary of federal government scholarship, Wayas, who is fluent in several Nigerian languages, trained in the United States and United Kingdom.

After his doctorate degree, Wayas returned to Nigeria in 1973, and was appointed Commissioner by late Brigadier Jacob Esuene, military governor of the now defunct South-eastern state. In 1977, aged 34, Wayas was elected into the constituent assembly. Two years later, at 36, Wayas, one of the biggest financiers of the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN) was elected President of the Nigerian Senate.