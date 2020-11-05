By, Nsa Gill, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade on Thursday presented a budget estimate of N277.708Billion for the year 2021 before the State Legislature.

He christened it “Budget of Blush and Bliss”; explaining that it is blush because it is a period of shame with the recent experience with our face red and we are forced to turn away from our big dreams; from our kinetic crystallization and our olympotic agenda just to reflect on the mode of the times.

“Bliss, because young people will now have the opportunity to be employed and be happy because the government has shifted away from its big dreams to the primary option of feeding the people.”