Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has presented the 2021 budget of N277.7 billion to the House of Assembly.

Ayade said the ‘Budget of Blush and Bliss’ is to improve the welfare of residents.

He said: “N192 billion (69 per cent) is allocated for recurrent expenditure while N85.1 billion (31 per cent) is for basic expenditure.

“The 31 per cent is to deal with infrastructure, water resources, foreign relationship, information system, climate change and also strengthen our social media unit”.

According to Ayade, the budget will also focus on efforts to diminish hunger and poverty, increase youths employment and enhance security and rural development.

Speaker of the House Eteng Jonah-Williams said the current year would go down in history as ‘the year of ups and downs. He called for strategic actions and deep thinking.

He, however, noted that despite the year’s challenges, the house worked overtime to see that the 2020 budget was passed, paving way for economic growth and socio-political transformation.

Jonah-Williams praised Ayade for approving the employment of 20,000 persons into the civil service and the indefinite suspension of tuition fees for indigenes schooling in the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH).