Azerbaijan and Armenia made conflicting claims Sunday over the fate of a strategic city in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, as families fled heavy fighting and hopes for a diplomatic settlement sank.

In Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said Azeri forces had seized the city of Shusha, which sits less than 10 miles from the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert, and along the main road connecting the territory to Armenia.

This Sunday “will go down in history as the day of the glorious victory,” Mr. Aliyev said in a statement announcing the capture of Shusha, which Armenians call Shushi.

Armenian officials denied that the city had fallen into Azeri hands and dismissed Mr. Aliyev’s announcement as propaganda ahead of Monday’s Flag Day celebrations in Azerbaijan marking the adoption of the national tricolor on Nov. 9, 1918.

“Shushi remains the unattainable pipe dream for Azerbaijan, the Armenian Defense Ministry said. “Despite heavy destruction, the fortress city withstands the blows of the adversary.”

Whether the city has fallen or not, acknowledgment by both sides that intense combat was taking place close to Stepanakert indicated that Azeri forces have advanced well into Nagorno-Karabakh, which was almost fully under Armenian control when fighting began six weeks ago.

As Azeri forces appeared to be closing in on Stepanakert, Armenian women and children evacuated the city.

Artak Beglaryan, Nagorno-Karabakh’s ombudsman, tweeted that Stepanakert was a “under heavy strikes/shelling by Azerbaijan, causing destruction of civilian/residential buildings,” and he posted photos of structures with shattered facades and roofs caved in. The Wall Street Journal couldn’t independently verify the images.

More than 90,000 civilians, or 60% of the Nagorno-Karabakh population, have fled their communities due to attacks from Azeri forces, according to Armenian officials.

Mr. Beglaryan accused “Azerbaijan, Turkey and terrorists” of continuing to commit war crimes against civilians and questioned whether Nagorno-Karabakh should “still have any expectations from [the] international community.”

Three internationally brokered cease-fires have collapsed since the latest bout of fighting erupted in the South Caucasus region on Sept. 27, including a truce mediated by the Trump administration that was violated within minutes of taking effect on Oct. 26. Each side blames the other for breaching the deals.

Last month, President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump “to directly engage the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey to push for immediate de-escalation and stop the advance of Azerbaijani troops into Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Mr. Biden said on his election campaign website, “The United States should be leading a diplomatic effort to end the fighting, together with our European partners.”

Azerbaijan’s military has denied targeting civilian homes and infrastructure and has condemned Armenia for using banned cluster bombs against some Azeri towns, such as Barda, northeast of Nagorno-Karabakh, a charge verified by the human-rights organization Amnesty International.

The conflict is threatening to draw in regional powers. Russia has close ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yerevan has a defense agreement with Russia, which supplies most of Armenia’s military equipment and Moscow maintains troops in the country. Baku also largely relies on Russian equipment but Azerbaijan has diversified its suppliers, notably with the purchase of surveillance and attack drones from Israel.

Meanwhile, Turkey has declared its support for Azerbaijan and is being aided by Syrian militias in Nagorno-Karabakh, although Azeri officials have denied using foreign mercenaries.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, said that with the world’s eyes focused on the U.S. elections, the war in Nagorno-Karabakh was reaching a “decisive point.”

“Russia and Turkey are finalizing modalities of ceasefire, Armenian withdrawal, corridors and peacekeepers” he wrote in a tweet. “[A] new regional order is being sealed.”

Write to David Gauthier-Villars at David.Gauthier-Villars@wsj.com and Ann M. Simmons at ann.simmons@wsj.com