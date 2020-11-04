By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: 11:52 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: 13:26 EST, 4 November 2020

This is the adorable moment two baby elephants were spotted hitting each other over the head with their trunks in a play fight.

The animals had been eating plants before they started teasing each other under the trees at a national park in Kanchanaburi province, western Thailand, on October 30.

Footage captures one of the young animals lightly hitting its friend’s head with its trunk, before the other one retaliates and hits back.

The pair were part of a herd of 50 elephants that were foraging when they were filmed by a local wildlife enthusiast, identified only as Prathom.

Prathom said: ‘The baby elephants are so friendly and cute.

‘It makes me so happy to see them enjoying life in their natural environment.’

Thailand has at least 2,000 elephants in the wild and a similar number in captivity.

They are kept in sanctuaries, elephant parks, zoos and tourist resorts or with private owners who use them for weddings and religious ceremonies.

