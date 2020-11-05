Our Reporter

THE General Hospital in Badagry Local Government Area is wearing a new look following its renovation.

The call rooms, the information centre and the waiting room have been transformed.

The lighting along the gangways, in the wards and the theatre, has been fixed.

The old ambulance and utility vehicles were also refurbished for referrals and other emergency purposes.

A senior staff member, Ayodele Billy, said: “Our abandoned staff quarters is currently undergoing renovations.

“We now have a well-stocked pharmacy, a well-improved laboratory, radiology and ultrasound services. The days of referring our patients outside for tests are over.

“Our mortuary cooling systems are perfectly working. The new administration under the leadership of Dr Tunde Bakare has improved this facility from where his predecessor, Dr Aihosnsu George stopped.

“As we speak, the installation of solar lights in strategic areas to reduce expenses we incur on fuel and diesel has kick-started.

“There is a serious aesthetic improvement of the entire environment. “All our generators are all in working conditions. Our patients have attested to this great change.”