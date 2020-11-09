[FILES] Bagudu. Photo: NigeriaHP

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sworn in three new commissioners as members of the State Executive Council.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, in Birnin-Kebbi, Bagudu thanked the state House of Assembly for the speedy confirmation of the nominees.

“We thank you for accepting and joining others who have made a sacrifice to serve the state, and I hope you will join in making the state a better state,” he said.

Bagudu advised the new commissioners to take steps towards understanding the government’s functions as well as getting information about the state.

“You should know all this irrespective of which ministry you are serving because being a commissioner is a unique opportunity to understand your state.

“Being a commissioner makes someone to confront reality and understand the potentials of our state so as to make contributions in the cabinet,” he said.

He urged the commissioners to make sacrifices towards the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new commissioners included-Alhaji Maigari Dakingari, Alhaji Garba Geza, and Alhaji Hayutudeen Bawa.

