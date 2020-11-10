Daily News

Bagudu swears in three commissioners

KEBBI State Governor Atiku Bagudu has sworn in three new commissioners.

At the ceremony on Monday in Birnin-Kebbi, Bagudu thanked the House of Assembly for the speedy confirmation of the nominees.

He said: “We thank you for accepting and joining others who have sacrificed to serve the state. I hope you will join in making the state a better state.

“Being a commissioner is a unique opportunity to understand your state; it allows you to confront reality and understand the potentials of our state so as to make meaningful contributions.”

