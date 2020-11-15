Pastor Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters noting that the older generation cannot afford to keep ‘sinful’ silence over the incident.

Bakare, who disclosed this in an address in his church on Sunday also condemned the freezing on accounts of #EndSARS promoters describing it as some of the actions recently taken by the government which needs to be reversed.

“As I reminisced on the unfortunate incident of the shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigerian soldiers, I recalled with solemnity how I almost lost my life in the Ali Must Go protests as armed policemen fired live bullets into a crowd of students protesting peacefully.

“It is painful that the younger generation has had to face the same beasts we fought in my generation. This is why we cannot afford to keep sinful silence when the youth of our nation are being oppressed by a Nigerian state that is supposed to protect them,” Bakare said.

While commending the Federal Government for taking some actions like the disbandment of SARS; setting up a panel of inquiry with youth representatives; and the launch of N75B Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF), Bakare urged the Federal Government to reverse the decision of freezing the account of #EndSARS campaigners.

“As our nation returns to the drawing board in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, I have observed with keen interest the policy actions and positions taken by national and subnational governments to address the broader issues of youth development in Nigeria

“I commend these actions by the Federal and state governments. They have, to an extent, been forced to self-reflect and align with the times.

“Truth be told, this season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety, and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, in order to ensure that our plans, policies, and actions are weighed before they are implemented to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.

“In light of the foregoing, some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest so that they do not trigger further protests.

“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests.

Bakare adds that although he accepts that under the country’s extant laws, banks may freeze an account upon an ex parte order granted to a law enforcement agency by a court of competent jurisdiction for the purpose of the investigation, but this Law should not be used to intimidate Nigerian youth simply because they engaged in and promoted protests against the inactions of government.

Bakare said further that, “targeting and arresting citizens on trumped-up charges, deploying court probes as a tool of intimidation, and generally eroding our fragile peace, are deeply worrisome signs of regression.”